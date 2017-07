Shkodran Mustafi baba për herë të parë: Dita më e lumtur e jetës sime (Foto)

🔙🔛🔝Very happy to let you know of the birth of our daughter! 👶🏻😍 Hard to put all these emotions in words, right now… all I can say it's the best day of my life #ProudDaddy #mashallah

A post shared by Shkodran Mustafi (@shkodranmustafi) on Jul 19, 2017 at 9:18am PDT