Sherri masiv në Parlament, ndërhyjnë forcat speciale (FOTO)

South African police move in to control Economic Freedom Fighters, EFF, members as they are removed from the Parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. South African police and military forces on Thursday deployed ahead of a speech in parliament by President Jacob Zuma, the target of protesters who demand that he quit because of corruption allegations. (AP Photo/Schalk van Zuydam, Pool)
Një rrahje masive në parlamentin e Afrikës së Jugut ka ndodhur gjatë një seance parlamentare ditën e djeshme. Incidenti ndodhi pasi opozita ofendoi presidentin Jacob Zuma duke i thënë “faqezi”.
Sipas opozitës ai akuzohej për korrupsion pas i gjithë vendi ishte “kalbur deri në palcë”. Përleshja ishte e rëndë saqë u bë e mundur ndërhyrja e rojeve të sigurisë. Këta të fundit u grushtuan nga disa anëtarë të opozitës gjatë kohës që ata u munduan të qetësonin situatën.
Economic Freedom Fighters in red are forcibly removed from parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. Parliament descended into chaos with opposition lawmakers denouncing President Jacob Zuma as a “scoundrel” and “rotten to the core” because of corruption allegations and then brawling with guards who dragged them out of the chamber. (AP Photo/Sumaya Hisham, Pool)
